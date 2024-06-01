National Trails Day

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

Celebrate one of our favorite days of the year with a day of guided hikes along Chimney Rock’s six unique trails. Join naturalists throughout the day and learn more about the park’s history, flora, and fauna. Our partners at Waypoint Adventures will also be in the park leading excursions for disabled hikers. Check back for more details and full schedule.

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
8286259611
