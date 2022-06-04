National Trails Day

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Trail at Sky Meadows

Meet at the intersection of Boston Mill Road Trail and Hadow Trail.

Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience on Hadow Trail. Join park trailblazers as they work to enhance the trail surface on one of our equestrian trails. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to the Hadow Trail work site is approximately 1 mile from the Visitor Center. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to the trails of Sky Meadows, improving them for future enjoyment.

$10/car parking fee.