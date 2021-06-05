National Trails Day

× Expand skymeadows.info James Ball Trail at Sky Meadows

Meet at the intersection of the Boston Mill Road and James Ball trails.

Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience on James Ball Trail. Discover how uncontrolled water erodes topsoil, creating unpleasant trail conditions and contaminating nearby waterways, like our Gap Run.

All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to the James Ball Trail worksite is approximately 1/2 mile from the visitor Center. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray and sunscreen.

Take pride in knowing you have contributed to the trails of Sky Meadows, improving them for future enjoyment.

$10/car parking fee.