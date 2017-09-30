National Public Lands Day

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Sky Meadows continues a 300 year-old tradition of farming that depends on pollination. The butterflies, bees and birds that pollinate are declining. Join us to learn how Sky Meadows is teaming up in the fight to save pollinators by growing pollinator friendly plots. Help us continue our efforts by harvesting pollinator seeds to ensure the sustainability of these vital habitats. Also, find out how to take these ideas home and increase habitat for pollinators and conserve these species in your own backyard.

There is free parking/admission for this day. Be sure to wear proper shoes, sunscreen and bug spray, and bring plenty of water.

Info
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144 View Map
Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
