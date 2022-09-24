× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Sky Meadows landscape

Picnic Area

Get your hands dirty as we work to mitigate invasive species and improve the natural environment along our valley trails. Join park rangers as they work to identify and capture these species that have made a home in our woods. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to the work site is .5 miles. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to the ecosystems of Sky Meadows, improving them for future enjoyment.

You may also observe National Public Lands Day by participating in "Bike Your Park Day." Bring (or ride) your bicycle to Sky Meadows State Park to explore our 9 miles of bike trails. This year Adventure Cycling Association encourages participants to organize and take part in a virtual event or an in-person ride that follows safety guidelines.

Free parking.