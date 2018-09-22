National Public Lands Day

Do not take bluebirds for granted. Perching on fence posts, and enlivening the landscape with vibrant blue, these birds were once in decline. The 80 bluebird nesting boxes seen along trails and roadways at Sky Meadows are placed and maintained by a committed team of volunteers. During nesting season, these volunteers monitor for insects and predators threatening eggs and hatchlings.

Be a part of this successful conservation initiative. Join a hike to refresh nests in bluebird boxes. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Discovery Area, help build new boxes and learn how to establish a nesting box in your own community.