× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers At play in Sky Meadows' Children's Discovery Area

Children's Discovery Area

This National Kids to Parks Day, join us for fun-filled activities and music at our interactive discovery stations. Kids, pick up a scavenger hunt brochure and hike on the Track Trail or try your hand at Fishing is Fun. Just a short walk from the Children's Discovery Area, you'll find the Sensory Explorers' Trail, a 0.3 mile blind and visually impaired accessible trail for people of all ages and abilities. This trail provides opportunities to explore billion-year-old geology, delve into the songs of birds in forest and field habitats, learn about vernal pools, and more.

The Children's Discovery Area and Sensory Explorers' Trail will be open all day for your own adventure. Or, stop by the Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up a Junior Ranger booklet or explore the park with a Discovery Backpack.

$10/car parking fee.