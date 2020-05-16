Children's Discovery Area.

This National Kids to Parks Day, join us for fun-filled activities at our interactive discovery stations. Kids, pick up a scavenger hunt brochure and join a hike on the Track Trail. Try your hand at milking a 'cow,' as well as grinding buckwheat in historic fashion. Get in touch with your artistic side at the Nature Art station, learn the skills of fishing, dance with music at the Barnyard Band station, recreate history at the Frontier Settlement, and more.

Just a short walk from the Children's Discovery Area, you'll find the Sensory Explorers’ Trail, a 0.3-mile wheelchair-accessible trail for people of all ages and abilities. This trail provides opportunities to explore billion-year-old geology, delve into the songs of birds in forest and field habitats, learn about vernal pools, and more.

The Children's Discovery Area and Sensory Explorers' Trail will be open all day for your own adventure. Or, stop by the Visitor Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up a Junior Ranger booklet, Family Discovery Backpack, or pick up coordinates to go on a Geocaching Adventure. Lastly, be sure to stop by the Explorer Outpost from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., located on the Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office, for a kid-friendly discovery table.

$10/car parking fee.