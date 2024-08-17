National Honeybee Day
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers
Honeybee hive
Historic Area
Celebrate National Honeybee Day and get the "buzz" on bees at Sky Meadows! Learn about beekeeping, honeybees, and the art of apiculture. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin and delve into special honey themed recipes. Local honey will be for sale while supplies last.
$10/car parking fee.
Info
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor