National Honeybee Day

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Historic Area

Celebrate National Honeybee Day and get the "buzz" on bees at Sky Meadows! Learn about beekeeping, honeybees, and the art of apiculture. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin and delve into special honey themed recipes. Local honey will be for sale while supplies last.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
