National Honeybee Day

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Historic Area.

The bees are buzzing at Sky Meadows State Park. Meet the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah as they perform a honey extraction. Learn about beekeeping, honeybees, and the art of apiculture. Support beekeeping and the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah by purchasing local honey from club members.

$10/car parking fee.

Kids & Family, Outdoor
540-592-3556
