National Honeybee Day
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
×
Sky Meadows staff/volunteers
Honeycomb at Sky Meadows
Historic Area.
The bees are buzzing at Sky Meadows State Park. Meet the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah as they perform a honey extraction. Learn about beekeeping, honeybees, and the art of apiculture. Support beekeeping and the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah by purchasing local honey from club members.
$10/car parking fee.
Info
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Kids & Family, Outdoor