National Honeybee Day

Meets in Historic Area.

The bees are buzzing at Sky Meadows State Park. Meet the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah as they perform a honey extraction. Learn about beekeeping, honeybees and the art of apiculture. Support beekeeping and the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah by purchasing local honey from club members. Also, stop by the Log Cabin and enjoy a honey treat cooked over the hearth with a park ranger or volunteer.

$10/car park entrance fee.