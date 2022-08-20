National Honey Bee Day

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Historic Area

The bees are buzzing at Sky Meadows State Park! Meet the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah as they perform a honey extraction. Learn about beekeeping, honeybees and the art of apiculture. Support beekeeping and the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah by purchasing local honey from club members.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Outdoor
540-592-3556
to
