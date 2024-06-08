National Get Outdoors Day
to
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
This holiday highlights one of our favorite things to do: get outdoors! Stop by the park for a day of hiking, outdoor activities, education stations, and more. Our friends from Waypoint Adventures will be on site leading rock climbing for disabled individuals. Full schedule to follow.
Info
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor