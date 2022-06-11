National Get Outdoors Day

to

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

This national holiday celebrates our favorite thing to do… get outdoors! Stop by the Park and meet a variety of outdoor specialists and vendors that will give you information and gear demonstrations on activities such as hiking, rock climbing, camping and much more. Mark your calendars for this fun, interactive event!

Info

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
8286259611
to
Google Calendar - National Get Outdoors Day - 2022-06-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - National Get Outdoors Day - 2022-06-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - National Get Outdoors Day - 2022-06-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - National Get Outdoors Day - 2022-06-11 10:00:00 ical