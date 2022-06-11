National Get Outdoors Day
Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720
Come explore the Park!
This national holiday celebrates our favorite thing to do… get outdoors! Stop by the Park and meet a variety of outdoor specialists and vendors that will give you information and gear demonstrations on activities such as hiking, rock climbing, camping and much more. Mark your calendars for this fun, interactive event!
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor