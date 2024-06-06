National Day of Caves & Karst

× Expand Ruby Falls

In honor of the matchless educational and recreational opportunities found in irreplaceable caves and karst, Ruby Falls is celebrating the National Day of Caves and Karst on June 6. This special day raises awareness of the crucial roles both caves and karsts play in our lives and environment. Tennessee has over 10,000 known caves - more than any other state. Caves and karst are rich in natural resources, including the most productive groundwater on earth with 175 different minerals; some of which are found only in caves.