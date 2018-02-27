Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy: Visions of Cape Breton and Beyond

tarring the fierce fiddling duo, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy command the stage with an explosive celebration of raw energy and passion that infuses their traditional heritage with their taste for the contemporary. With the “Visions” show, Natalie and Donnell share their legendary musical traditions of their hometowns of Lakefield, Ontario and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia with an expanded show that highlights the unique talents, influences and stories of this amazing, growing clan through dancing, singing and, of course, world-class music making.