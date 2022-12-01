Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas

× Expand Natalie MacMaster Natalie MacMaster

The holidays truly become a family affair when married duo Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy — two

of the globe's best and brightest fiddle players — invite their children onstage for an unforgettable evening

of holiday fun.

“Nothing short of jaw dropping … There are performances here that will raise you up and performances that

will leave you misty-eyed.” —The Guardian

Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student