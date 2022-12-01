Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas

to

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

The holidays truly become a family affair when married duo Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy — two

of the globe&#39;s best and brightest fiddle players — invite their children onstage for an unforgettable evening

of holiday fun.

“Nothing short of jaw dropping … There are performances here that will raise you up and performances that

will leave you misty-eyed.” —The Guardian

Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student

Info

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
8282624046
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas - 2022-12-01 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas - 2022-12-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas - 2022-12-01 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas - 2022-12-01 19:00:00 ical