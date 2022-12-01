Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas
to
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
×
Natalie MacMaster
Natalie MacMaster
The holidays truly become a family affair when married duo Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy — two
of the globe's best and brightest fiddle players — invite their children onstage for an unforgettable evening
of holiday fun.
“Nothing short of jaw dropping … There are performances here that will raise you up and performances that
will leave you misty-eyed.” —The Guardian
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student
Info
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance