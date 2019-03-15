Mutts Gone Nuts

Expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance, that’s leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented 4 legged performers. Deemed ‘A Must See’ by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!

$10.00 to $15.00 —Adults $15, Children $10 (12 and under)