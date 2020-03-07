On Saturday, March 7th, Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum (FOTMGM) will host a benefit music program featuring performances by local bluegrass, gospel, and country musicians. “The Music & Talents of Old Fort,” will begin at 6 pm inside the Town of Old Fort’s recently remodeled Rockett Motors building at 55 East Main Street.

Among the musicians scheduled to perform is Rick Scott, a multi-platinum and award-winning songwriter and one of the four original members of the country super group Alabama. Other performers are Brothers-N-Christ, a popular local gospel group, and Common Ground, a well-known local bluegrass band.

Only 200 tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Free parking available

All proceeds will be used to fund educational programs at Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort.