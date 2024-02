× Expand Ed Green The Francis Grist Mill 14 Hugh Massie RoadWaynesvilleNC28786

Music at the 137 year old Francis Grist Mill is a combination of mountain bluegrass, WNC BBQ, and local crafters.

The mill is located at 14 Hugh Massie Road, Waynesville, NC 28786

September 7, 2024

11AM - 4 PM