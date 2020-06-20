× Expand Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute Pisgah Nights Music under the Milky Way Owl

Join us on the evening of June 20, 2020 as we marvel at the views through an array of optical telescopes and see what a DARK sky actually looks like as The McCall Brothers Band lead us into a relaxing evening as we explore each of the visible planets. Visit a few of the Wonders of our Milky Way and journey to one of our neighboring galaxies. This event is designed for all ages, so bring the entire family. Light snacks will be provided.

If inclement weather prevents the outdoor observations, this program will be moved inside for a journey of the night sky through planetarium shows, live music and snacks.

***Refunds will not be made as this is a rain or shine event.

Reservations are required. Gates will open 30 minutes before the start of the event, and close 30 minutes after the start of the event.