Featuring dancers and musicians from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Celtic Woman, Murphy’s Celtic Legacy is the next generation Irish dance spectacular. Created by Chris Hannon, former principal dancer for Lord of the Dance, Murphy’s Celtic Legacy features original choreography combining traditional Irish and Modern dance techniques presented with multimedia elements, song and live music.

The show’s spectacular soundtrack is composed by acclaimed Irish musicians John Elliott and Gerry Conlon and is performed by a 7-piece band. A collection of the very best Irish Dancers from around the globe bring what is sure to be the next Irish Dance phenomenon. It’s no ordinary Irish Dance performance. It’s a battle of styles, a clash of colors. Murphy’s strong cast gives an invigorating performance of traditional Irish Dance, with cinematic undertones, creating a show like no other.