Local chefs and individuals make their special dishes. Stroll through historic downtown Murphy for an exquisite visual, culinary, and performing arts experience. Galleries, restaurants, and many other businesses will feature art, live working artists, live performances, music, and fine dining. Visit our juried Artist Market locations where you can meet local and regional artists working live and exhibiting their art. There will be something for everyone! Free and open to the public.
Murphy Art Walk
Downtown Murphy NC Murphy, North Carolina
