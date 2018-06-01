Murphy Art Walk

to Google Calendar - Murphy Art Walk - 2018-06-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murphy Art Walk - 2018-06-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murphy Art Walk - 2018-06-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Murphy Art Walk - 2018-06-01 17:00:00

Downtown Murphy NC Murphy, North Carolina

Local chefs and individuals make their special dishes.  Stroll through historic downtown Murphy for an exquisite visual, culinary, and performing arts experience. Galleries, restaurants, and many other businesses will feature art, live working artists, live performances, music, and fine dining. Visit our juried Artist Market locations where you can meet local and regional artists working live and exhibiting their art. There will be something for everyone! Free and open to the public. 

Info
Downtown Murphy NC Murphy, North Carolina View Map
828-644-0043
to Google Calendar - Murphy Art Walk - 2018-06-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murphy Art Walk - 2018-06-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murphy Art Walk - 2018-06-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Murphy Art Walk - 2018-06-01 17:00:00
BRC News Sprocket2

BRC Subs MJ 16

Facebook logo

Visit Our Sister Magazines!

RKR logo

Life Outside magazine

bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: