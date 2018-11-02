Murder Mystery Theater
Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Dr., Olive Hill, Kentucky
Murder Mystery Theater Come on out for yet another mind bending Murder Mystery Performance. Guests will enjoy a great buffet style meal and then become sleuths as they collect clues to find out who committed the murder. The cost for the dinner and show is $29.95 (plus tax) per person. More information will follow on the title of the show. We are also offering a package that includes the dinner, show and an overnight stay in Lewis Caveland Lodge for just $131.95 (plus tax) for two people. Dinner starts at 7pm and we begin seating for dinner at 6:45pm.
Info
Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Dr., Olive Hill, Kentucky View Map