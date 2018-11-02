Murder Mystery Theater Come on out for yet another mind bending Murder Mystery Performance. Guests will enjoy a great buffet style meal and then become sleuths as they collect clues to find out who committed the murder. The cost for the dinner and show is $29.95 (plus tax) per person. More information will follow on the title of the show. We are also offering a package that includes the dinner, show and an overnight stay in Lewis Caveland Lodge for just $131.95 (plus tax) for two people. Dinner starts at 7pm and we begin seating for dinner at 6:45pm.