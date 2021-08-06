Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair

Burnsville Town Square 100 Town Square, Burnsville, North Carolina 28714

After missing last year due to the pandemic, the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair returns to Burnsville’s Town Square Aug. 6-7. The fair, now in its 64th year, is a perennial favorite that showcases handmade art of all kinds. From wood carvings and sculptures to pottery, jewelry, yard decor and clothing, vendors present their varied talents. This year’s show, which is always juried, places a particular emphasis on locally made crafts. The Toe River valley is home to a large concentration of artists, and decades ago, the fair was born out of a local tradition where artists from the surrounding countryside came into town to sell their wares before the end of summer. Daily entertainment, such as bluegrass music and clogging, takes place under the shade trees on Town Square. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and admission to the fair is free.

Burnsville Town Square 100 Town Square, Burnsville, North Carolina 28714
