The 64th Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair

August 7-8, 2020. 200 juried crafters with handmade pottery, jewelry, rustic furniture, blacksmiths, candles, and artwork of all mediums. Have lunch and listen to live music on the shaded Square. This free event runs from 9am to 5p both days.

100 Town Square, Burnsville, NC 28714

Yancey / Burnsville Chamber of Commerce

www.yanceychamber.com