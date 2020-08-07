Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair
Burnsville Town Square 100 Town Square, Burnsville, North Carolina 28714
Yancey Chamber of Commerce
Mt. Mitchell Crafts FairBurnsville, NC
The 64th Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair
August 7-8, 2020. 200 juried crafters with handmade pottery, jewelry, rustic furniture, blacksmiths, candles, and artwork of all mediums. Have lunch and listen to live music on the shaded Square. This free event runs from 9am to 5p both days.
100 Town Square, Burnsville, NC 28714
Yancey / Burnsville Chamber of Commerce
www.yanceychamber.com
828-682-7413
Burnsville Town Square 100 Town Square, Burnsville, North Carolina 28714
