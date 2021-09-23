Mountaintop Stop Literary Gathering
Alleghany County Public Library 115 Atwood Street, Town of Sparta, North Carolina 28675
Alleghany Writers
4th Annual Mountaintop Stop Literary Gathering
Book Talk, Author Panel, Book Fair
Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle shares her debut novel, Even As We Breathe, followed by a conversation with local authors hosted by John Claude Bemis, Alleghany Writer-in-Residence.
• 2pm Book Talk & Signing
• 4pm Author Panel & Book Fair
Virtual event with live audience. Free and open to the public. Books available for purchase.
Reserve a seat in the Library audience: 336-372-5573.
Zoom Link: AlleghanyWriters.com/EVENTS
Follow Alleghany Writers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for details on other activities for readers and writers during Mountaintop Stop.