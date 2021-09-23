× Expand Alleghany Writers Orange and Black Modern Sporty Men's Fitness Quotes Facebook Cover 4th Annual Mountaintop Stop Literary Gathering

Book Talk, Author Panel, Book Fair

Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle shares her debut novel, Even As We Breathe, followed by a conversation with local authors hosted by John Claude Bemis, Alleghany Writer-in-Residence.

• 2pm Book Talk & Signing

• 4pm Author Panel & Book Fair

Virtual event with live audience. Free and open to the public. Books available for purchase.

Reserve a seat in the Library audience: 336-372-5573.

Zoom Link: AlleghanyWriters.com/EVENTS

