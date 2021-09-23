Mountaintop Stop Literary Gathering

Alleghany County Public Library 115 Atwood Street, Town of Sparta, North Carolina 28675

Book Talk, Author Panel, Book Fair

Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle shares her debut novel, Even As We Breathe, followed by a conversation with local authors hosted by John Claude Bemis, Alleghany Writer-in-Residence.

• 2pm Book Talk & Signing

• 4pm Author Panel & Book Fair

Virtual event with live audience. Free and open to the public. Books available for purchase.

Reserve a seat in the Library audience: 336-372-5573.

Zoom Link: AlleghanyWriters.com/EVENTS

Follow Alleghany Writers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for details on other activities for readers and writers during Mountaintop Stop.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, History, Talks & Readings
7703093611
