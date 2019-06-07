THE CROOKED ROAD'S MOUNTAINS OF MUSIC HOMECOMING

Abingdon, VA: The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, has reached a significant milestone with plans for the 5th Annual Mountains of Music Homecoming, June 7-15, 2019. The Homecoming includes Crooked Road concerts in 20 communities across Southwest Virginia and over 50 cultural events that showcase the vibrancy and appeal of all the communities in the region. The 9-day long Homecoming represents an opportunity for residents and visitors to explore the region and become immersed in its music, culture, history, cuisine, craft and outdoor recreation experiences. As Crooked Road president Larry Yates describes it, “The Homecoming is a great chance to see Southwest Virginia when everyone puts their finery on display for people to enjoy.”