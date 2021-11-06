× Expand Photo Cred - Meredith Byrd, Staff Member, Of These Mountains Of These Mountains Fall MarketplaceSaturday, November 6, 202110 AM - 5PM Rabun County Civic Center Pavilionsofthesemountains.com

Of These Mountains presents their Fall Marketplace, Saturday, November 6 from 10 AM until 5PM at the beautiful Rabun County Pavilions. Featuring artisans from throughout the area with an array of crafts, antiques, food, kids activities, entertainment and more! Celebrate leaf season in the beautiful north-east Georgia mountains at the "Of These Mountains Fall Marketplace."

Currently accepting vendor applications at info@ofthesemountains.com