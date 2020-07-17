The annual Mountain Wildlife Days is scheduled for July 17 & 18 at the Sapphire Valley Resort Community Center, located 3 miles east of Cashiers, NC.

Mountain Wildlife Days is an event, held each year in mid-July, featuring unique opportunities for both children and adults to get up close and learn more about “wildlife and wild places”. It is co-sponsored and held at the Sapphire Valley Resort, located 3 miles east of Cashiers. The goal is to provide entertaining and informative programs, focusing on “live animals” along with “wildlife experts”, designed to develop awareness and a deeper appreciation of the beauty and wonders of nature.