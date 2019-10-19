Mountain View Vintage Market
Mountain View Vintage Market 1064 Precious Memories Lane, Bedford County, Virginia 24523
Our third annual Mountain View Vintage Market. Come out and enjoy 40+ fabulous vendors. We have amazing farmhouse decor, refurbished, and antique vendors to talented handmade artisans. There will be live music, delicious food from our food trucks and sweet treats. You won't regret it....come enjoy shopping, food, fun, photo ops, music, and of course the gorgeous mountain views!!

