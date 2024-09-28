The Mountain State Forest Festival is one of the largest and oldest festivals in West Virginia, continuing to promote the beauty and splendor of our mountains and valleys in all their autumn glory and promoting prudent development, conservation and culture of our abundant natural resources for the future.

The festival affords us the opportunity to share with our community and state the important role West Virginia’s natural resources play in our economic development. Rich in tradition, the Festival also plays a major role in our local and state economy and offers something for everyone to enjoy, such as, headline concerts and music shows, lumberjack competition, forestry & wood exhibits, juried art show, photography exhibit, quilt show, arts and crafts, amusement rides, and parades.

Randolph County and the City of Elkins open their streets to accommodate 75,000+ visitors each year, with an opportunity for exploring our surrounding counties.