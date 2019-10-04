The Mountain State Forest Festival is one of the largest and oldest festivals in West Virginia originating in 1930. The festival has continued to promote the beauty and splendor of our mountains and valleys in all their autumn glory and promoting prudent development, conservation and culture of our abundant natural resources for the future.

Randolph County and the City of Elkins open their streets to accommodate around 125,000 visitors each year around the first week of October. Activities and events take place during the whole week with a Grand Feature Parade on Saturday closing out the festival. Visitors may reach 200,000 or more whenever there is a Presidential visit to the mountain town of Elkins.

The events have increased so much over the years that now instead of having a three or four day festival; it lasts for over a week. Some events that are held are Opening, Closing Ceremony, Grand feature parade, Children’s Parade, ATV Race, Carnival, Coronation of Queen Silvia, Distinguished Guest Dinner, Queen’s Ball, ATV Race, Lumberjack Competition and many more. All together there are over 100 events included in the Mountain State Forest Festival.

The Mountain State Forest Festival has become an annual event in the lives of the Elkins Community and the State of West Virginia.