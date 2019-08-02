Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Show

Burnsville Town Center 6 South Main St., Burnsville, North Carolina 28714

Show includes large and small quilts, wall hangings, challenge quilts on the theme "Make Mine Scrappy", and fiber arts. Ribbons are awarded to quilts in each category based on votes by attendees. Show is concurrent with the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair on the Town Square featuring over 200 crafters from across the country.

Burnsville Town Center 6 South Main St., Burnsville, North Carolina 28714 View Map
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
8287686894
