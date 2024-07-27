Mountain Music & Moonshine Festival
Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, City of Blairsville, Georgia 30512
The Mountain Music & Moonshine Festival is a weekend full of music on the Square in Downtown Blairsville, arts & crafts vendors, and of course, moonshine! The party will move to Grandaddy Mimm's Distilling Co. Saturday night for a parking lot party with concert headliner, Keith Anderson.
