Mountain Music Festival
ACE Adventure Resort 1 Concho Road, Minden, West Virginia 25901
The 6th annual Mountain Music Festival at ACE Adventure Resort is set to be a rocking weekend May 30th – June 2nd in the New River Gorge, West Virginia. This year’s lineup features over 25 bands including Americana badass Tyler Childers with The Floozies, Big Something, The Werks, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and more. The 2019 show poster just got released and the talents of Brian Zickafoose once again blow us away.
Info
