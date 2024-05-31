× Expand ACE Adventure Resort

Are you ready to be back on the mountaintop at ACE Adventure Resort this summer? Mountain Music Festival 2024 dates are set for May 31st-June 1st and we are super excited for our tenth year of hosting our party on the mountain. We have always worked hard to bring exciting entertainment to the MMFest stage and this year will not disappoint. Two days of camping and music with your best friends is how we like to kick off the summer season here in the New River Gorge, WV.

Plus tasty food, creative vendors, mind blowing visual artists, fun workshops, glorious camping and epic adventures right here in the New River Gorge National Park. This is Appalachia’s destination music festival featuring outdoor adventures alongside your favorite music!