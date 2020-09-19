Mountain Music Day Festival

to Google Calendar - Mountain Music Day Festival - 2020-09-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mountain Music Day Festival - 2020-09-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mountain Music Day Festival - 2020-09-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mountain Music Day Festival - 2020-09-19 10:00:00

Vogel State Park 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville, Georgia

Join us for an amazing day of Bluegrass, Americana & Gospel music here at the park. Along with a full lineup of incredible music, there will also be local crafters that will be selling their handmade items. Hungry? The Vogel Volunteers will be selling mouthwatering food that you will surely cure your hunger. We look forward to seeing you here.

Info

Vogel State Park 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville, Georgia View Map
706-745-2628
to Google Calendar - Mountain Music Day Festival - 2020-09-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mountain Music Day Festival - 2020-09-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mountain Music Day Festival - 2020-09-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mountain Music Day Festival - 2020-09-19 10:00:00