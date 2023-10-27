56th Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival & Car Show
to
Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
John Seibel Photography
THE 55TH ANNUAL MOUNTAIN MOONSHINE FESTIVAL IS A GO!
For more information or questions on being a vendor, visit kareforkids.org or call 706-216-KARE (5273).
Festival will take place at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and Dawsonville City Hall's Main Street Park.
Festival Schedule:
- Friday, October 27th
- Car Show: 8am - 5pm
- Moonshine Run: Departing at 10am from Bearden's
- Saturday, October 28th
- Festival: 8am - 5pm
- Parade: 9am
- Opening Ceremonies: 10am
- Car Show: 8am - 5pm
- Car Show Awards: 4pm
- Sunday, October 29th
- Festival: 8am - 5pm
- Car Show: 8am - 5pm
- Live Music: 11am
- Car Show Awards: 4pm