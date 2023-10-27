56th Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival & Car Show

× Expand John Seibel Photography

THE 55TH ANNUAL MOUNTAIN MOONSHINE FESTIVAL IS A GO!

For more information or questions on being a vendor, visit kareforkids.org or call 706-216-KARE (5273).

Festival will take place at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and Dawsonville City Hall's Main Street Park.

Vendor Registration

Car Show Registration

Moonshine Run Registration

Swap Meet Registration

Festival Schedule:

Friday, October 27th

- Car Show: 8am - 5pm

- Moonshine Run: Departing at 10am from Bearden's

Saturday, October 28th

- Festival: 8am - 5pm

- Parade: 9am

- Opening Ceremonies: 10am

- Car Show: 8am - 5pm

- Car Show Awards: 4pm

Sunday, October 29th

- Festival: 8am - 5pm

- Car Show: 8am - 5pm

- Live Music: 11am

- Car Show Awards: 4pm