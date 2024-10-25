Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show

Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534

Oct 25th - Oct 27th

Admission: Free Admission ~ Parking Fee

THE 57TH ANNUAL MOUNTAIN MOONSHINE FESTIVAL IS A GO!

For more information or questions on being a vendor, visit kareforkids.org or call 706-216-KARE (5273).

Festival will take place at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and Dawsonville City Hall's Main Street Park.

Vendor Registration

Car Show Registration

Moonshine Run Registration

Festival Schedule:

Friday, October 25th

  • Car Show: 8am - 5pm
  • Moonshine Run: Departing at 10am from Bearden's

Saturday, October 26th

  • Festival: 8am - 5pm
  • Parade: 9am
  • Opening Ceremonies: 10am
  • Car Show: 8am - 5pm
  • Car Show Awards: 4pm
  • Jacob Bryant Concert: 4:30pm - 6pm (Stage beside Dawson Junior High Football Field)

Sunday, October 27th

  • Festival: 8am - 5pm
  • Car Show: 8am - 5pm
  • Live Music: 11am
  • Car Show Awards: 4pm

No pets allowed, golf carts not permitted. RV parking available.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
