Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show
to
Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
Oct 25th - Oct 27th
Admission: Free Admission ~ Parking Fee
THE 57TH ANNUAL MOUNTAIN MOONSHINE FESTIVAL IS A GO!
For more information or questions on being a vendor, visit kareforkids.org or call 706-216-KARE (5273).
Festival will take place at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and Dawsonville City Hall's Main Street Park.
Festival Schedule:
Friday, October 25th
- Car Show: 8am - 5pm
- Moonshine Run: Departing at 10am from Bearden's
Saturday, October 26th
- Festival: 8am - 5pm
- Parade: 9am
- Opening Ceremonies: 10am
- Car Show: 8am - 5pm
- Car Show Awards: 4pm
- Jacob Bryant Concert: 4:30pm - 6pm (Stage beside Dawson Junior High Football Field)
Sunday, October 27th
- Festival: 8am - 5pm
- Car Show: 8am - 5pm
- Live Music: 11am
- Car Show Awards: 4pm
No pets allowed, golf carts not permitted. RV parking available.
Info
Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink