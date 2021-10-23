Mountain Makins Festival
to
Rose Center for the Arts 442 W. First North St., Tennessee 37814
If you're looking for something to do on a beautiful Smoky Mountain fall weekend that includes great entertainment, lots of yummy home-cooked food, children's activities, and a first-class arts and crafts show, then spend the weekend at the Mountain Makins Festival in Morristown. The festival was recently designated as part of the new Tennessee Music Pathways.
Info
Rose Center for the Arts 442 W. First North St., Tennessee 37814