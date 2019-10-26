The award winning 44th Annual Mountain Makins Festival at historic Rose Center in Morristown is a weekend folk life festival. The festival honors the rich traditions of the past, and supports modern interpretations of those traditions. More than just a fine art and craft show, visitors to the family-friendly event enjoy two stages of mountain music, storytelling, prize-winning dancers, regional authors, children’s activities, and abundant good food. One special feature is the live demonstration of traditional crafts such as blacksmithing, basket making, wood turning and more. Preview Party on Friday evening (10/25) features live entertainment, gourmet food and advance purchase of the juried crafts. Awarded Southeast Festivals and Events’ “Best Festival in the Southeast (Gold)” for 2016 and "Best Festival in the Southeast (Silver)" for 2019. Four time “Top 20 Event in the Southeast” winner. Rose Center is located at 442 W. Second N. Street in Morristown, TN. Contact: 423-581-4330; director@rosecenter.org; rosecenter.org/mountain-makins; facebook.com/mountainmakinsfestival.