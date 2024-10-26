× Expand Rose Center Staff Mountain Makins October 26th & 27th - 2 MMF October 26 & 27 2024

October 26-27, 2024:

The award-winning Mountain Makins Festival at historic Rose Center in Morristown is a weekend folk life festival. The festival honors the rich traditions of the past and supports modern interpretations of those traditions. More than just a fine art and craft show, visitors to the family-friendly event enjoy two stages of mountain music, storytelling, prize-winning dancers, regional authors, children’s activities, and abundant good food. One special feature is the live demonstration of traditional crafts such as blacksmithing, basket making, wood turning and more. Preview Party on Friday evening (10/25) features live entertainment, gourmet food and advance purchase of juried crafts. Awarded Southeast Festivals and Events’ “Best Festival in the Southeast” for 2016 and 2019. Four time “Top 20 Event in the Southeast” winner. Rose Center is located at 442 W. Second N. Street in Morristown, TN. Contact 423-581-4330 or events@rosecenter.org; visit our website at www.rosecenter.org Mountain Makins Link to Application and Tickets:

https://www.eventeny.com/events/mountain-makins-festival-2024-9447/