Rose Center Mountain Makins Festival Oct. 28th & 29th 2023Preview Party Friday Oct. 27th 2023

The award-winning Mountain Makins Festival at historic Rose Center in Morristown is a weekend folk life festival. The festival honors the rich traditions of the past, and supports modern interpretation's of those traditions. More than just a fine art and craft show, visitors to the family-friendly event enjoy two stages of mountain music, stroytelling, prize-winning dancers, regional authors, children's activities, and abundant good food. One special feature is the live demonstration of traditional crafts such as blacksmithing, basket making, wood turning and more. Preview party on Friday eventing (10.27.23) features live entertainment, gourmet food, and advance purchase of juried crafts. Awarded Southeast Festival and Events' "Best Festival in the Southeast" for 2016 and 2019. Four time "Top 20 Event in the Southeast" winner. Rose Center is located at 442 West Second North Street Morristown, TN 37814. Contact 423-581-4330; events@rosecenter.org; rosecenter.org; facebook.com/mountainmakinsfestival