Mountain Magic in Fall Festival

Buchanan Town Park 485 485 Lowe Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24066

Discover the Town of Buchanan's 27th annual, Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival. Explore more than 100 vendors on the Town Park. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy a full day of live Bluegrass performances from Center Stage. View antique autos on display. Stroll our historic Main Street, and, walk our famous Swinging Bridge during Mountain Magic In Fall.

