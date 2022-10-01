Mountain Magic in Fall Festival
Buchanan Town Park 485 485 Lowe Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24066
Harry Gleason
Explore more than 100 vendors on the Town Park where you will find a little bit of something for everyone in your family.
Discover the Town of Buchanan's 27th annual, Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival. Explore more than 100 vendors on the Town Park. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy a full day of live Bluegrass performances from Center Stage. View antique autos on display. Stroll our historic Main Street, and, walk our famous Swinging Bridge during Mountain Magic In Fall.