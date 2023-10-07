× Expand Town of Buchanan Celebrate life in small town America during Mountain Magic In Fall.

Experience the “magic” of small town America during Buchanan’s annual, Mountain Magic In Fall Festival. Explore more than 100 vendor spaces throughout the Town Park. Vendors fill their booths with Art, Antiques, Crafts, and great food and more. Shop, stroll and dine along Buchanan’s historic Main Street. You will find an exciting mix of locally owned shops overflowing with arts, antiques, hunting supplies, furniture, primitives and collectibles as well as locally owned restaurants featuring great southern cooking. Be sure to walk our famous Swinging Bridge over the James River.

Discover traditional and contemporary Bluegrass music while visiting Mountain Magic In Fall. Bring a lawn chair and sit a spell. Today’s musical performances help keep the musical heritage of Bluegrass alive by introducing a new generation of listeners to this uniquely American form of music. Join us as we kick off the day’s activities at 10 AM and continue playing throughout the day until 4:00PM.

Marvel at the restoration of scores of antique and classic autos and tractors on display. Meet the owners and ask them about their efforts to restore their cars.

Buchanan is located 24 miles north of Roanoke. You may reach us from Interstate 81 at Exits 162 and 168. US Route 11 is our Main Street. From the Blue Ridge Parkway you can reach Buchanan at Milepost 90.9.