Mountain Madness 15K Trail Run is located in the foothills of Dawson County at Fausett Farms Horse Trails. Beginning with a wide-open start, you will have ample time to space out and get your place before the first wet stream crossing among entering the double track trail. Once entering the woods you’ll be treated with punchy rollers as you approach your first major climb at around mile 3. Atop one of the steepest climbs you’ll be rewarded with a view of the tallest waterfall this side of the Mississippi, Amicalola Falls. Miles 4-7 will be a mixture of steep rollers and just enough recovery to be ready for your final climb before rolling into a sprint finish across your final stream at mile 9. This run is open to trail runners and steady paced hikers looking to push their limits on one of the toughest, most challenging 15K Trail Runs you’ll find in the South. You will have a total of three 3 hours to complete the run. At the finish, you’ll be treated with a well-deserved lunch and a nice helping of frozen custard that’s proven to accelerate recovery. All participants receive an event t-shirt and a finishers gift among completion. This run is being presented by the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce.