Mountain Heritage Day
Named one of the top 20 events in the Southeast, Mountain Heritage Day is a festival not to be missed! Each year more than 15,000 visitors experience this one-of-a-kind event featuring three stages of live entertainment, 130+ food and craft vendors, tons of family-friendly activities, interactive kids area and stage, along with performances and demonstrations celebrating the Southern Appalachian mountain culture. Admission and parking are free.
Western Carolina University - Cullowhee Cullowhee, Cullowhee, North Carolina 28723 View Map