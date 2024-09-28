50th Anniversary!!!

SAVE THE DATE! Saturday, September 28, 2024 – Western Carolina University, Cullowhee NC

Enjoy one of the top events in the Southeast with food and craft vendors, family-friendly activities, interactive kids area, along with performances and demonstrations celebrating the Southern Appalachian mountain culture.

“Mountain Heritage Day is a gift from Western Carolina University to the community, and everyone from everywhere is welcome to attend. This family-oriented festival shows how much we value this incredible, beautiful region we call home and its diverse culture and history” - WCU Chancellor Kelli Brown.